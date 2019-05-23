MacGillivray, Michael

Michael MacGillivray, 65, of North Haven passed away at home on May 18, 2019. Born June 21, 1953 in Boston, Massachusetts to Daniel and Miriam (Halloway) MacGillivray. Michael is survived by his mother, Miriam MacGillivray, daughter, Alara Guzman-MacGillivray (Emiliano Guzman) of East Palo Alto, CA and grandson, Emiliano Guzman Jr. He is also survived by his two brothers, Gordon MacGillivray (Lourdes Lopez) of Newington and Daniel MacGillivray, his dear friend, Dennis Keyes of Guilford and his forever loyal canine companion, Petey.

Mike was an accomplished, gifted chef and practiced his craft in fine restaurants in CT, NY and as far west as Las Vegas and California. He had recently retired from Yale University. In addition to his culinary skills he will forever be remembered by all who knew him as a man who could fill a room with laughter. He was incredibly insightful, quick witted and naturally gregarious, immensely proud of his Scotch-Irish heritage. He was an avid sports fan, always he could be found rooting for his Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and beloved Oakland Raiders. Most importantly, Mike loved his daughter, his family and friends. Until his passing, he frequently expressed, often to the point of tears, how grateful he was for all the love, care and attention he received.

Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Burial will be private.

www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from May 26 to May 29, 2019