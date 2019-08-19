|
Melillo, Michael
Michael J. Melillo of Branford died on August 15, 2019. He was born in New Haven on January 6, 1947 to the late Michael and Grace Pisano Melillo. He served his country with honor in the US Army during the Vietnam War, entering in 1968 and receiving an honorable discharge in 1972. Michael worked as a bartender at several area restaurants. Michael enjoyed the beach, sailing and traveling. He is survived by his loving companion Eileen Lombardi, Michael's daughters Mikki Marie and Anjelina Marie Melillo, Eileen's children Nikki (Jake) Israel and Marc (Jen) Lombardi and the Tagliatela cousins Anthony (Lorraine), Ralph, Louis (Nancy) and Larry (Gayle). He loved spending time with his grandchildren Nick, Addison, Abby and Tyler.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Pl., New Haven. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Share a memory and sign Michael's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 20, 2019