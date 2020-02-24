|
Novella, Michael
Michael Novella of Orange passed away February 21, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital- St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Lucille "Lu Lu" Mazzucco Novella. Mike was born in New Haven on March 20, 1934 to the late Michele and Rosina Carrano Novella. He was a proud US Navy veteran serving during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS McClelland. Mike worked for the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation as a general foreman retiring after 34 years. He was an active member of the Society of Santa Maria Maddalena where he loved to cook meals for his fellow club members. He treasured his long lasting friendships, some being over 80 years, and sharing endless laughs and sarcasm. He was also a member of the St. Andrew the Apostle Society. Anyone who knew Mike loved him. He was quick with his wit, always making others laugh and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed listening to music, especially The Beatles, Italian music, cheering on his favorite UCONN girls Basketball team, and watching The Five. The most important thing in his life was his family. Mike was a loving father to his two daughters, Lorraine Novella and Donna (Thomas) Semenza, Brother of the late Antoinette Heckman, and Andrew, Salvatore, Philip, and Larry Novella. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas and Briana Semenza. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his dear friend Joseph Pannone and the best neighbor ever, Nick Demattie, who both always made time to help the family. A special thank you to his loving care giver Kadian for her daily devotion, support, care and also to Vonetta for all her attention to our dad.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church Friday morning at 10:00. Burial with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send a memorial donation to Shrinershospitalforchildren.org. Share a memory and sign Mike's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020