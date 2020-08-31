Pascarelli, Michael
Michael Joseph Pascarelli, 52, of the Westville Section of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly, August 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Haven on August 30, 1967, a son of the late Harry and Anna (Peccerillo) Pascarelli. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a carpenter and glazer for many years. Michael grew up in Hamden, had many friends and a large family that he loved to be around, especially on holidays and the family picnics. Always eating, he loved his food often driving his mother crazy while she was cooking as he had to taste everything. He had a big heart and would be there for anyone who needed help. Michael had a passion for the muscle cars and music of the 80's, watching old movies, Abbott and Costello, any military movie but mostly he loved his family and his country. He is survived by his brother, Harry Pascarelli, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Avon; his sister, Lori Pascarelli and her companion, Gary Morelli, of Higganum; nieces and nephew, Delenn, Cristofer and Paige Pascarelli; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his lifelong, best friend, Kevin Cavallaro.
Interment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, directly at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com
