Michael Pascarelli
1967 - 2020
Pascarelli, Michael
Michael Joseph Pascarelli, 52, of the Westville Section of New Haven, passed away unexpectedly, August 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in New Haven on August 30, 1967, a son of the late Harry and Anna (Peccerillo) Pascarelli. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a carpenter and glazer for many years. Michael grew up in Hamden, had many friends and a large family that he loved to be around, especially on holidays and the family picnics. Always eating, he loved his food often driving his mother crazy while she was cooking as he had to taste everything. He had a big heart and would be there for anyone who needed help. Michael had a passion for the muscle cars and music of the 80's, watching old movies, Abbott and Costello, any military movie but mostly he loved his family and his country. He is survived by his brother, Harry Pascarelli, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Avon; his sister, Lori Pascarelli and her companion, Gary Morelli, of Higganum; nieces and nephew, Delenn, Cristofer and Paige Pascarelli; several aunts, uncles and cousins and his lifelong, best friend, Kevin Cavallaro.
Interment with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, directly at All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Ave., North Haven. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main Street Ext., Wallingford. For online condolences, visit www.wallingfordfh.com.





Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Interment
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
2032697777
September 1, 2020
Lori and Harry. Words cannot express how saddened I am that Michael has passed away. I remember all the family parties and picnics we shared together. Michael loved going to Vermont with our family and Uncle Joe's family. Our summers as kids were spent picnicking at each other's house and all our trips to Six flags in Agawam. He is in the arms of your mom and dad as well as all his aunts, uncles,family and friends that went before him and prepared for his arrival. I am sure God greeted him with open arms. Another Guardian angel will watch and protect you both. Love you both Cathy (Peccerillo) Lucian and Matt
Catherine Lucian
Family
August 31, 2020
Dear Lori and Harry our hearts are broken with the loss of Michael I know your Mom and Dad were waiting for him wrapping those Angel Wings around him! Mikey as Nick used to call him will be Forever in our hearts and Always in our thoughts! ❤ Love Cheryl,Jennifer,Madison
Cheryl Loguidice
Family
