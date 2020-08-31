Lori and Harry. Words cannot express how saddened I am that Michael has passed away. I remember all the family parties and picnics we shared together. Michael loved going to Vermont with our family and Uncle Joe's family. Our summers as kids were spent picnicking at each other's house and all our trips to Six flags in Agawam. He is in the arms of your mom and dad as well as all his aunts, uncles,family and friends that went before him and prepared for his arrival. I am sure God greeted him with open arms. Another Guardian angel will watch and protect you both. Love you both Cathy (Peccerillo) Lucian and Matt

Catherine Lucian

