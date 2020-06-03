Butler, Michael Patrick
Michael Patrick Butler, 49, passed away unexpectedly in his Westfield, Massachusetts home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Michael was born March 11, 1971 in New Haven, Connecticut, to Thomas Butler, III (deceased) and Phyllis Ann (Bell) Butler.
Michael grew up in New Haven, Connecticut. He was passionate about the culinary arts and possessed an acute business acumen. During high school, Michael started at Hot Tomatoes, a local restaurant in New Haven, where he worked his way up to manager. Later in his restaurant career, he moved to Westfield, Massachusetts where he would become one of the few African –American proprietors' with Outback Steak House in his region. His very successful tenure with the company spanned more than 12 years.
Michael was a devoted husband, father, brother, and son. Family was top priority for Michael. Family time included movie nights, playing games, watching sporting events, and thought provoking discussions about current events from watching CNN. He loved Jeopardy, golf, most definitely his Pittsburgh Steelers, and was an avid collector of sports memorabilia, RC cars, watches, motorcycles and drones.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 15 years Tylisa (Payne) Butler, his mother Phyllis Ann Butler and his children: Taron Payne-Moore, Michael Butler Jr., and Mia Butler. He will be dearly missed by his siblings: Cynthia Jackson (Ronald), Bianca Butler, niece Tiffany Hall; grandchild Taron Larynn Moore, mother-in-law Clara Payne, best friend T.J. Spruill and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
Private services will be held for Michael and a public memorial held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation to the family in lieu of flowers, please send via PayPal to MichaelPButler71@gmail.com. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.westfieldfuneralhome.com for Michael's tribute page
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 3, 2020.