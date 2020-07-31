Laverty, Michael Paul
Michael Paul Laverty was born September 28, 1943 during WWII in Belfast, Ireland. Michael was the 8th of nine children born to Molly and Eddie Laverty. He was educated by the Irish Christian Brothers and left Belfast at the age of 14 to join the Merchant Marines, where he served for 7 years.
Michael immigrated to the US in 1964 and received his US citizenship June 4, 1971. He worked a variety of jobs while in NYC. He then moved to CT, got married and has 2 children, Kathleen, and Sean. Sean married Kathleen Carrol and they had 3 Children: Nina, Shelagh and Gia. His daughter, Kathleen married Jack Bouvier and had 3 children.
While in CT, Michael worked for the Armstrong Tire Co. where he was active in the URW Union until the company closed. He then worked for the CT Dept. of Corrections where he was awarded the CT State Medal of Valor for saving an inmate's life. Later, he was an executive Chauffeur for the CEO of Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden. He chauffeured for the presidents of Black and Decker and General Electric. He received his executive protection training through the US State Dept. in the early 1990's.
In 1986, he married Sheila (Cosacchi) at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC. He and Sheila began a cross-country odyssey in their motor home. In 2007 they found a piece of heaven in Paradise Valley, Emigrant, MT where they built their home. They spent the winters in AZ until 2014 when health problems prevented it.
After a long illness, and being supported by Livingston HealthCare and Compassus Hospices, Michael passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila; son, Sean Laverty and his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Kathleen Bouvier and her husband Jack; sister, Olive Morris; brother-in-law, James Morris; grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus with a 4th Degree and was a friend of Bill W. for 37 Years. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his positive attitude, and his efforts everyday to bring a smile to someone. RIP "Michael the Irishman."
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 511 S F Street, Livingston. Viewing will be available Monday the 3rd, 4-6 p.m. at St. Mary's with a prayer vigil beginning at 6. Sheila would love if you would share a favorite memory of Michael at the vigil service.
Tax deductible memorials may be made to Vince Grant Hall, 162 North N Street – Livingston, MT 59047.
To view the tribute page and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com
.