Michael Paul Nacca
Nacca, Michael Paul
Michael P. Nacca, 33, of Bethany, known as "Nacca" by many, entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2020. Born on January 7, 1987, he was the son of Barbara Jean Trasacco and lived most of his life in West Haven. Michael loved snowboarding and bowling and he had a passion for rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He was employed at Pratt & Whitney as a machinist. He was a caring person, and will be sadly missed by his family and large circle of friends.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Tamala Trasacco of West Haven, Pat Trasacco of West Haven, Jim Trasacco of West Haven, Chris (Jaime) Trasacco of Wallingford and Paula Nacca of West Haven. He was the uncle of Ariana and Kyle Villano and Samantha, Christopher and Nicolas Trasacco.
Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, November 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. In keeping with state regulations, face coverings, social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be required. A total capacity of 25 visitors in the funeral home at one time will be allowed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be given at Our Lady of Victory Church (St. John Vianney Campus) in West Haven on Saturday, November 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Face coverings are required and a total of 70 people are allowed in church. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 9, 2020.
