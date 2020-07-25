1/
Michael Philip Osber
Osber, Michael Philip
Michael Philip Osber, 72, of Hamden, died on July 24th, of multiple myeloma. He was born in Hartford, son of the late Allen B. Osber and Pearl Sherry Osber. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lynn C. Osber. He is also survived by nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Osber Molin.
He grew up in West Hartford. He graduated from the University of Connecticut and received his PHD in biochemistry from Columbia University in 1975. He worked for Yale University in the departments of pharmacology and dermatology. For the last 20 years, he was employed by Southern Connecticut State University in the chemistry department.
He was a member of the Temple Beth Sholom for 40 years. He read from the Torah at services for many years.
Due to the COVID Crisis, Funeral services will be private.The Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home, New Haven, is in care of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to; Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06517 or Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit;www.shurefuneralhome.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
