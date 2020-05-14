Cassesse, Michael R.Michael R. Cassesse, 70, of North Haven, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Anthony and Theresa Vallati Cassesse. He is survived by two children Gina Cassesse and Tony Cassesse, both of Wallingford, and his brothers, Peter (Barbara) Cassesse, of Hamden and Richard Cassesse, of Port Orange, FL and several nieces and nephews. Prior to his retirement in 2012, Michael was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years. He was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the United States Navy after 23 years of service.Services and burial are private. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven. Sign Michael's guest book and see his complete obituary at