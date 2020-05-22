Michael R. Cassesse
Cassesse, Michael R.
Michael R. Cassesse, 70, of North Haven, died Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Anthony and Theresa Cassesse, of Hamden. He is survived by two children Gina Cassesse and Tony Cassesse, both of Wallingford, CT and his brothers Peter (Barbara) Cassesse, of Hamden and Richard Cassesse of Port Orange, Florida. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 33 years. He retired from the USN after 23 years of service. Please sign the guestbook at
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.
