Greene, Michael R.
Michael R. Greene, 70, of North Haven, entered into eternal rest, Monday, January 20, 2020. Son of the late Robert J. Greene, he was predeceased by his beloved son Eric M. Greene.
Michael is survived by his mother Irene M. Greene, his companion Donna Gosnell; his sister Carolyn Petronella and brother-in-law Nicholas; nieces Christina Bouchard and her husband John and their sons Jared and Devyn, and Vanessa Vazquez.
Michael attended Wallingford Schools and earned a degree in Engineering. Years ago, he owned an audio store in Yalesville. He was an avid reader, nature and animal lover and enjoyed gardening and the beauty of his plants. Later after his father's passing, he carried on his dad's business, Robert J. Greene Construction.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private in St. John Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Closer to Free Fund, c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020