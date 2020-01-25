New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
(203) 269-7777
For more information about
Michael Greene
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:30 PM
Wallingford Funeral Home
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Greene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Greene


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Greene Obituary
Greene, Michael R.
Michael R. Greene, 70, of North Haven, entered into eternal rest, Monday, January 20, 2020. Son of the late Robert J. Greene, he was predeceased by his beloved son Eric M. Greene.
Michael is survived by his mother Irene M. Greene, his companion Donna Gosnell; his sister Carolyn Petronella and brother-in-law Nicholas; nieces Christina Bouchard and her husband John and their sons Jared and Devyn, and Vanessa Vazquez.
Michael attended Wallingford Schools and earned a degree in Engineering. Years ago, he owned an audio store in Yalesville. He was an avid reader, nature and animal lover and enjoyed gardening and the beauty of his plants. Later after his father's passing, he carried on his dad's business, Robert J. Greene Construction.
His family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private in St. John Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Closer to Free Fund, c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wallingford Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -