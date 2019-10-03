Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Lutheran Church
292 Orange St
New Haven, CT 06510
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church,
292 Orange St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Setaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Setaro


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Setaro Obituary
Setaro, Michael R.
Michael R. Setaro, 76, of North Haven passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 27, 1943 he was the son of the late Robert J. and Agnes Odoy Setaro. Michael was the loving husband of 51 years to Ruth Pospesil Setaro. He was the devoted father of Christopher (Renee), Mark (Nicole), and Jennie (Giovanna) Setaro. He was the loving grandfather of April, Ella, Hudson, Finley and Logan Setaro.
A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church, 292 Orange St., New Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.