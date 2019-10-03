|
|
Setaro, Michael R.
Michael R. Setaro, 76, of North Haven passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on May 27, 1943 he was the son of the late Robert J. and Agnes Odoy Setaro. Michael was the loving husband of 51 years to Ruth Pospesil Setaro. He was the devoted father of Christopher (Renee), Mark (Nicole), and Jennie (Giovanna) Setaro. He was the loving grandfather of April, Ella, Hudson, Finley and Logan Setaro.
A memorial service to celebrate Michael's life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran church, 292 Orange St., New Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 4, 2019