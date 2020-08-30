1/1
Michael R. Severino Jr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Severino Jr., Michael R.
Michael R. Severino Jr., 78, unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on August 28, 2020, in his home. He was the beloved husband of MaryLou Hale Severino. Michael was born in Derby on September 25, 1941, son of the late Michael Severino Sr. and Rose Maggio Severino. A resident of Seymour for 53 years, he was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft for 10 years and later as the Parts Manager at the former Valley Dodge in New Milford until his retirement. He loved to build and fly radio-controlled aircraft and was a classic car enthusiast. Each day, he and his "lunch bunch" friends would enjoy meeting at Wendy's Restaurant in Derby, and on Thursday's he enjoyed playing Pinochle at the Seymour Senior Center. Most importantly, he was happiest when surrounded by his loving family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife MaryLou of 57 years, he leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Michael R. Severino III of Holt, MI, a daughter, Susan Severino Kristiansen of Stratford, grandchildren, Eric Michael Kristiansen and Victoria Rose Kristiansen of Stratford and Mia Isabella Severino of Holt, MI, a sister, Joan Ellen Smith of Tampa, FL and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. Masks and social distancing are required. At 6:00 p.m., a funeral service in celebration of Michael's life will take place with Rev. Jeffrey Gubbiotti officiating. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in Mt. St. Peter Mausoleum in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Seymour Ambulance Association, 4 Wakeley Street, Seymour, CT 06483. To sign Michael's guestbook or share a memory, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved