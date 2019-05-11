|
Randall, Michael
Michael Clifford Randall Sr., of New Haven, tragically entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 12, 1975, in New Haven, to the late Debra Randall.
A Celebration of Michael's life will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Trinity Church on the Green, 230 Temple St., New Haven at 1 p.m. Viewing in Church from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Entombment will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Beaverdale Memorial Park Mausoleum at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019