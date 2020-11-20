1/1
Michael Rapuano
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rapuano, Michael
Michael "Mickey Ruby" Rapuano 95, of West Haven beloved husband of the late Phyllis DeLucia Rapuano passed away on November 17, 2020 in the Seacrest Retirement Center of West Haven. Loving father of Linda (Ken) Murray, Philip (Loraine) Rapuano and Sandra Lynch all of West Haven. Grandfather of Michael (Nina) Rapuano, Kenny (Melissa) Murray, Chris (Katie) Murray and Victoria (Anthony) Lynch. Great-grandfather of Skylar and Michael Rapuano, Colin Murray, Liliana and Charlotte Murray and Anthony and Aubree Hayward. Brother of the late Helen Alfone and Philip Rapuano Jr. Michael was born in New Haven on June 8, 1925 son of the late Philip and Eva Orlando Rapuano Sr. Prior to his retirement Michael was the business representative for the Operating Engineers Local 478. He served his country faithfully in the Navy during WW II and served on a Destroyer Escort.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Parish in St. John Vianney Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Michael's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Calling hours
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral
10:30 AM
Porto Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Parish in St. John Vianney Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved