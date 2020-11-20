Rapuano, MichaelMichael "Mickey Ruby" Rapuano 95, of West Haven beloved husband of the late Phyllis DeLucia Rapuano passed away on November 17, 2020 in the Seacrest Retirement Center of West Haven. Loving father of Linda (Ken) Murray, Philip (Loraine) Rapuano and Sandra Lynch all of West Haven. Grandfather of Michael (Nina) Rapuano, Kenny (Melissa) Murray, Chris (Katie) Murray and Victoria (Anthony) Lynch. Great-grandfather of Skylar and Michael Rapuano, Colin Murray, Liliana and Charlotte Murray and Anthony and Aubree Hayward. Brother of the late Helen Alfone and Philip Rapuano Jr. Michael was born in New Haven on June 8, 1925 son of the late Philip and Eva Orlando Rapuano Sr. Prior to his retirement Michael was the business representative for the Operating Engineers Local 478. He served his country faithfully in the Navy during WW II and served on a Destroyer Escort.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven MONDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Parish in St. John Vianney Church at 11:00. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call MONDAY morning from 8:30 to 10:30. Sign Michael's guest book online at