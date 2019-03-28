Melillo, Michael Richard

Michael Richard Melillo, 48, of North Haven, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born in New Haven on May 3, 1970 and was the son of Donald Melillo and Tamzan Freel Guarino. Michael was a graduate of Hamden High School and a fraternity brother of Delta Gamma Phi. Later he attended Southern Connecticut State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management. Michael was truly a man of many talents, he worked various jobs, always willing to give back to the community and was passionate about his music and poetry. He was very proud of having one of his poems "Angel" published in multiple editions of Upon Arrival. However Michael's pride and joy was his children whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Michael and Deanna Melillo and Meghan Mansilla. Brother of Justin and Eric Melillo, Stephanie, Nadine and Christopher Guarino. Grandson of Dorothy Freel Griswold and the late Andrew and Doris Mellilo Sr. and Thomas Freel. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his uncle Andrew Melillo Jr.

His funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Friday morning at 10:30. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 2819 Whitney Ave., Hamden at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/in-loving-memory-of-michael-melillo

www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019