MONACO, MICHAEL ROBERT
Mike was the proud owner of Mike's Automotive Service in North Haven. He was hard working, meticulous, determined, and persistent. He loved the technical challenge of recovery and towing. Mike was born with a love of all things that had wheels. As a toddler, he could always be found carrying a huge ring of keys. He put many miles on his bicycles, dirt bikes, lawn mower and later vehicles of all kinds.
Mike will always be remembered for his sense of humor and wonderful laugh. He was an adoring uncle to Ethan, Julia, Mason and Gianna and loved to get them riled up. Family meals often included Mike starting a food fight and the children teasing him about having chocolate cake for dessert, which he greatly disliked.
Mike was also a lover of boating and being on the water was one place that he was able to truly relax. It was Mike's motto to never leave "loose ends" and he appropriately named his boat just that. Mike also loved playing cards and enjoyed the many friends he made through the Knights of Columbus and Grand Central Cafe.
Mike was a lifelong lover of animals. He was a Brother Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was a member of Bruce and Johnson's Marina, Branford Yacht Club and City Point Yacht Club. Mike enthusiastically sponsored many local youth organizations. He was also a proud sponsor of the North Haven PBA. Mike was a graduate of Vinyl Technical High School class of 2000.
Mike was more than a mechanic and business owner. As his long-time employees, associates, and loyal customers, will tell you, Mike was a friend to all and truly valued and cared for them. He was compassionate, generous and always willing to help others.
Mike was the loving son of Gail (Jakubisyn) Monaco and predeceased by his father Bob (Robert) Monaco. Mike treasured his wonderful fiancé, Heather Cousins, her daughter Olivia and their puppies, or "babies" Lewie and Hannah. Heather was by his side in all aspects of his life: work, fun and love. He leaves behind his beloved mentor and best friend in business, boating and life, Mike Pomichter (Barbra). He was the amazing brother of Michelle Reynolds (Steven) and Kate Smith (Mark). He was a wonderful nephew, uncle, cousin, employer and friend to many. Our world lost an exceptional person and he will be greatly missed.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Wednesday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in All Saints Cemetery.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 11, 2019