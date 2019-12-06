|
Rowsome, Michael
Michael Rowsome, age 86, of Wallingford, formerly of West Haven, passed away peacefully at Masonicare on December 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Anna Bauroth Rowsome. He was born on July 9, 1933 in Newcastle West, Ireland to the late Michael and Margaret (O'Shaughnessy) Rowsome. Michael came to the United States in 1956 and settled in West Haven. He served in the U.S. Army and then worked for AT&T where he retired after 36 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He also loved the West Haven beach where he enjoyed taking long walks. Besides his wife, he is survived by his four daughters, Mary (David) Doyle of Wallingford, Patricia (Michael) Caron of Cheshire, Maureen (Charles) Conable of Wallingford, and Helen (Matthew) Segal of Middletown. He also leaves behind two brothers, Pierce and William Rowsome of Ireland, and eight grandchildren, Alicia and Kevin Conable, Caitlin and Michael Caron, Megan and Ryan Doyle and Joshua and Jillian Segal. He was predeceased by one brother, John Rowsome, three sisters, Teresa Conway, Catherine Stokes and Peggy Walsh. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven, CT on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church, 600 Jones Hill Road, West Haven, CT. Interment to follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven with full miliyary honors. Memorial contributions may be made to , Local Chapter of your choice. To leave an online condolence or tribute please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019