Giglio, Michael S.
Michael Simone Giglio, 86 passed away peacefully with family by his side overlooking the ocean in Branford July 14, 2020. Michael was born on July 29, 1933 in New Haven, CT to the late Mickey and Lucy Piscopo Giglio. A graduate of Boardman Trade school and New Haven College he devoted his career of 47 years to the FCD Corporation, starting as a draftsman and retiring the Vice President of project management. He was an avid Yankee fan and loved everything baseball as well as UCONN Woman's Basketball. Michael was married to Elinor Masella in 1956 and they spent 63 loving years together. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind three children: Donna (Richard) Varsh, Denise (Skip) Sneath, Michael (Vickilynn) Giglio, ten grandchildren, five great-grandchildren as well as his niece Tracey Masella and many godchildren. Mike and Elinor enjoyed vacationing and would travel to any destination in support of their children and grandchildren's sporting endeavors. He will be remembered by all for his tremendous sense of humor and warm personality. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to his caregivers Dr. Nedelmann and Dr. Gerstenhaber, hospice nurses Lois and Michelle as well as the staff at Connecticut Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Bosco Parish in St. Mary's Church, Branford Friday at 11 a.m. Friends may briefly visit at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Masks are required with social distancing at all services. We request that visitors be brief in their visits, pay respects to the family and exit the building. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Donations can be made to CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Dr., Branford, CT 06405 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
