Mazzella, Michael S.Michael Silverio Mazzella, 52, of Clinton, entered into rest on June 28, 2020 at his home with his devoted family by his side. He was the husband of Lorraine Anne Ventuarelle Mazzella. In addition to Lorraine, Mike leaves his parents Silverio and Domenica Toscano Mazzella, sisters Maria Gallucci and Rose (Joseph Knight) Mazzella and his brother Vito (Sharon) Mazzella. He was Uncle Mikey to five nephews, Brett and Scott Kennedy, Dante and Antonio Gallucci and Sasha Sugerman, and two nieces Alyssa Gallucci and Ava Sugerman. His fur baby "Captain" preceded him in death, this past January. In 1987, Mike graduated from West Haven High School. He then pursued a degree in HVAC from TCI. At the time of his death, Mike worked as a maintenance mechanic for Medtronic in North Haven. In addition he was a sales associate at West Marine. Having grown up on and around Long Island Sound, Mike loved fishing. Perhaps his proudest accomplishment was becoming a Coast Guard licensed master captain. Captain Mike was the owner of Codfather Sportfishing LLC. He took great pride in ensuring his fishing clients felt comfortable and welcome aboard his charters. He personally made sure every trip was an enjoyable, memorable adventure. Port Clinton Marina was home port. Mike's family would like to extend a sincere thank you for the exceptional care provided by Smilow Cancer Center and CT Hospice, and a special thank you to Oksana, his angel at Smilow.Visitation will take place on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Monday morning all are asked to meet directly at Our Lady of Victory Church, St. John Vianney Campus, 300 Captain Thomas Blvd., West Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o'clock. Entombment will follow in St. Lawrence Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smilow Cancer Center or to CT Hospice. Masks and social distancing rules must be followed.