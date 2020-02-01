New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
View Map
Michael S. McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Michael S.
Michael "Mike" S. McCarthy, of New Haven, passed peacefully in his sleep on January 28, 2020. Mike was born in New Haven on November 13, 1956, son of the late John "Jack" and Patricia Kilburn McCarthy. He leaves behind his twin sister, Patricia "Patty" McCarthy-Maendel and her husband Phil of Barkhamsted, brother and best friend, John "Jack" McCarthy Jr. and his wife Deborah of New Jersey; stepmother, Reina McCarthy of Clinton; and nephews, Charles Carlin and wife Sara of Glastonbury and Matthew Carlin of Arizona. He also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, too numerous to name. He was predeceased by his beloved niece and goddaughter, Kelly Carlin.
Mike was an avid fisherman, both salt and freshwater. His keen wit and persuasive charm made him many friends. Mike could light up a room with his subtle and sometimes mischievous humor. Mike's love of the outdoors included hiking Sleeping Giant and all other sports.
Friends are invited to visit with his family on Tuesday, February 3rd from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Avenue, Hamden followed by his Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org, or to a . To send a condolence to his family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 2, 2020
