Shea, Michael S.

Michael S. "Mike" Shea, 80, of Hamden passed away April 13, 2019. He was born May 19,1938 in New Haven a son of the late John and Catherine Holohan Shea. He proudly served in the US Army in the early sixties and was stationed in Metz, France. Subsequently he was a tire builder for the Armstrong Tire Co. for many years and retired from it's warehouse when it had become Pirellii-Armstrong Tire Co. Later he worked for SCSU as a security guard for over fifteen years. Mike was a Ford car enthusiast, a lover of animals, movies and dining out. He could fix anything and was dearly loved for his kindness and quick wit. Mike is survived by his beloved wife Helen Strelau Shea, having enjoyed forty six years of marriage. He is also survived by his brother Thomas (Claudia) Shea, his sister-in-law Joan Shea and many loving nieces and nephews, their children, and longtime treasured friends. He was predeceased by a brother, John F. Shea Jr. Mike was blessed with a supportive health care team of Dr. Edward Rippel, Dr. John Setaro, Dr. Thomas Eisen, speech therapists at SCSU Communications Dept., and Visel pharmacists, Edmund Funaro Sr. and Jr.

Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Wednesday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rita Church at 10:00. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. You can honor Mike with a donation in lieu of flowers to the SCSU Police Dept or SCSU Communications Dept., 501 Crescent St., New Haven, CT 06515 or to Animal Haven, 89 Mill Rd., North Haven, CT 06473. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2019