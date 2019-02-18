Guzzio, Michael Stephen

Michael Stephen Guzzio died unexpectedly on February 11, 2019 in Clinton, CT. Born in New Haven, he was the sixth child of the late Salvatore Joseph and Helen Cain Guzzio. He graduated from Notre Dame High School and later from the University of Dayton, with a Bachelor's Degree in theology, and from Marquette University in Milwaukee, with a master's degree in religious studies. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Killingworth, CT.

Mike had a passion for teaching. He was certified to teach theology, history, and English. He started teaching at Brother Martin High School in New Orleans and later taught in New Jersey and Connecticut. During those years, he also taught college preparatory classes and composition classes at area community colleges.It was his passion for teaching and his wonderful rapport with students that sustained Mike in his forty year career. He had an enthusiastic, creative, and entertaining style, and recently, when he was substitute teaching for a group in school detention, the principal was perplexed when the erring kids wanted to shake Mike's hand and say thank you after leaving a full day in detention."Guz," as some called him, will be remembered for his quick and often audacious sense of humor, which would leave everyone shocked and laughing. He also had a passion for organizing and participating in sports, which started at an early age on Montowese Avenue in North Haven. He established a backyard hockey team, which often competed on Saturdays with other spontaneously organized teams from area towns. At one point, the sportswriter from the New Haven Register wrote a piece about the fledgling league. Mike was an outstanding athlete, playing football for Notre Dame High School. In college and into his early fifties, Mike played in regional rugby leagues in New Jersey and Connecticut.Mike had many interests. Over the years, his love of music led to a large collection of vinyl records. He also had a quick mind for remembering song titles and musical groups from the sixties through the eighties. He loved American history, often reading and attending special summer lectures for teachers on the subject.Amusingly, he also loved to save other people's junk. He would collect items left for trash pick-up, repair them, and give them new life. Many a friend and family member received large, beautifully working television sets from this odd hobby.Mike had a kind heart and will be missed by many. His nieces and nephews and their children will miss his amusing holiday "bag of crap" trivia game. To win a silly item from the bag, one had to answer trivia questions from a wide variety of subjects, including classic rock.Mike leaves behind brothers James Joseph Guzzio of Charlotte, NC, Robert David (Linda) Guzzio of Madison, CT, and sisters Eleanor Ann Guzzio (Judith Plathe) Wilmette, IL, and Lorraine Guzzio Chammah of Austin, TX. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Paul Guzzio. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, along with friends of many years.Mike really valued education. Those wishing to make a memorial donation may give to a scholarship fund of one's choice.

Please visit www.swanfh.com for tributes, directions and service information.A celebration of Michael's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Anthony's Ocean View, New Haven, CT, on March 30, 2019. Following the celebration, there will be a luncheon and, as Michael said, "Have a party and play classic rock". Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019