Suech, MichaelMichael Suech, 62, of Milford, passed away on May 8, 2020. Born on March 18, 1958 in Milford, he was the son of the late Albert and Catherine Suech.Burial will be private. Services will be held at a later date. The family is being compassionately cared for by the staff at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, CT 06460. To view the full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com