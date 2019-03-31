New Haven Register Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Healey, Michael T.
Michael T. Healey, age 69, of Orange, formerly of West Haven, passed away on March 27, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was the loving husband of Carolyn Pozzuoli Healey. He is also survived by his step-sons Brian Soule of Rocky Hill and Daryl Soule of FL, his brothers John E. "Jack" (Kathy) Healey Jr. of Bethany and Marc (Ann) Healey, his brother in law Henry (Joanne) Pozzuoli, his sister in law Patty (Gary) Peters, all of West Haven, several nieces and nephews and his two cats Barney and Bonnie. He was predeceased by his sister Jill McCormick. Michael was a US Army Veteran, serving in Vietnam from 1971-1972 as a combat engineer. He received two bronze stars and many other awards. He was a member of the American Legion, AM Vets and the Vet Center.
Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9:30-11 a.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment, with military honors, in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Yale New Haven Hospital Smilow Cancer Hospital at www.givetoynhh.org. For online condolences please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 31, 2019
