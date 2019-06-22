Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM his sister's home Oxford , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Michael Kiernan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael T. Kiernan

"A beautiful life that came to an end, he died as he lived, everyone's friend"



Michael Timothy Kiernan (63 and 5 months) passed in the early evening at Smilow Cancer Center at Yale, from a relapse of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with his sister by his side. Michael fought his battle with courage, dignity and determination. With very little energy and appetite, he continued to work on his photo's, staying in touch with great friends while enduring countless medical procedures and tests, while still maintaining his Irish sense of humor! All the great friends that visited him from near and afar, through phone, texting, email, cards and jokes, he needed and felt all your love and support. You all kept his spirits going even on his worst days. Michael stated his strength was his "older brother Stephen, he was blessed to have him." Some of Michael's favorite memories as a young boy were traveling by train with Grandpa Joe to Yankee Stadium to watch a double header, although "the best part of the day was selecting a great lunch at the Automat, his little secret!" Also, selling merchandise alongside Stephen at Yale Football games, under the care of Grandpa Joe. Michael's reward "all the Hummel hot dogs he could eat".

Large family gatherings to the beach, parks and cookouts; and especially Thanksgiving and Christmas where hours were spent at the table feasting on multiple delicious Italian courses, while listening to the elders tell great stories, and drinking their jugs of homemade wine; playing baseball and football in his youth, he got interested in watching Wide World of Sports on TV with family. He had many friends, most of them turning into lifelong friends who enjoyed playing card games.

After graduating from Hamden High School in 1974, Michael attended Western Kentucky University, majoring in Photojournalism, and he landed his first job in Nashville. Making his way back home, he was employed at the New Haven Register. Highlights of his favorite assignments included photographing Nelson Mandela speaking at Yankee Stadium, two stints covering the Fashion Week in NYC and covering the 1991 US Open final Tennis Championship (Navratilova losing to Seles). Deciding he was done with the long cold winters of CT, he traveled and settled in SF, to pursue photo freelancing. He was then hired in the photo dept. at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, NM, where he purchased a home and settled for a while. Selling his home on his own, he packed up again when offered a job as Photography Supervisor at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. While under the guidance of Michael, it was stated that it was the best Photo Dept. VT ever had. He then purchased a log cabin home, worked his 3 acres of land, including cutting down trees to heat his home. Deep friendships were formed and he enjoyed numerous activities including Cyclists Club and their extended destination trips to different States that he absolutely loved, camping, hiking, great dinners with friends, traveling and photography. Teaching a class at VT was one of the great experiences of his career.

While enjoying the sweet life, Michael was struck by AML, forcing him to take a medical leave and came back east so family could care for him. He was accepted into the treatment center at Smilow under the care of Dr. Gore. Odds were stacked against him. However, he fought hard, was very sick at times, but endured. Prayers and luck intervened and after a successful stem cell transplant from brother Stephen, Michael was in remission! Once cleared by Dr. Gore, Michael headed back to his home in Blacksburg. Michael traveled, visited his many friends through the country and returned to the peace and beauty at his favorite spot, Lake Tahoe, NV with his camera and computer always at his side. He always wanted to settle near Tahoe, struck gold and watched his new home being built. He took his possessions out of storage and moved in. Unfortunately, he relapsed and only got to stay in Carson City for three months while sick, before returning east to Smilow. Except for a few nights, all his time was at the hospital since March, before his passing.

Michael was a favorite among the nurses and doctors at Smilow. His family and friends thank you all, especially Dr. Gore, Nurses, Doctors and the caring people who knew Michael as a person, not just a patient. Also, Michael's ability to survive the stem cell transplant the first time and waiting for a miracle this time was due to the goodness of blood donors who gave the gift of life. Michael was predeceased by his Mother Joy A. Haggett and Stepfather William J. Haggett of Pinehurst, NC, and Father Francis J. Kiernan of Millbrook, CT. He cherished all three parents and helped care for them when they became ill.

He is survived by older brother Stephen and partner Cheryl of Wallingford, CT, sister Susan and Michael Mardis of Oxford, CT, younger brother David and wife Poo of Thailand, two nephews, Alexander of Silver Spring, MD, and Naja of Thailand. Two close cousins, Eliza and husband of Pinehurst, NC, Kristin and her family of Chapel Hill NC, Aunt Paula and Uncle John Urbinati, of Pinehurst, NC, along with other cousins.

Michael shared his wishes with his family, so in his memory we are inviting all to A Celebration of Michael's Life at his sister's home in Oxford, CT, June 29th at 1:00pm. Also, on September 7th, in Pinehurst NC, another Celebration in memory of Michael with the scattering of his ashes, all are invited. Details will be announced this summer. There will also be a private family scattering of ashes in the mountains and water of Lake Tahoe.

A talented and gifted photographer, thank you for your 9.000 photo's you left behind. Remarkable friend, loving son, compassionate brother and great uncle and cousin. A Traveling Man, always with his camera, computer, and that Irish sense of humor. Michael, you touched us all on earth, even though your time was cut short. You died a rich man and we all miss you so much! Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019