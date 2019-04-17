New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Michael Church
Tagliatela, Michael
Michael Tagliatela of North Haven died peacefully on April 16, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. He was born in New Haven on August 11, 1949, the loving son of the late Henry and Natalie Nutile Tagliatela and had worked as a technician at Quinnipiac University. He also served in the US Air Force Reserve. Michael was a big pin bowler for over 50 years. He was inducted into the New Haven County Bowling Association in June of 1991 and the Connecticut State Bowling Hall of Fame in 2018, both inductions being for superior performance. He bowled 9 perfect 300 games, 3 299 games and 1 298 games and also bowled 10 games of 11 strikes in a row. Michael is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Linda and Patrick Healy, nieces and nephews Melissa (Derek) Huffer, Michelle (Richard) Davis, and Patrick Healy and grandnieces Madeline, Mackenzie and Gracie Huffer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, April 22, 2019 in t. Michael Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 www.hospice.com. Share a memory and sign Michael's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of Michael's arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
