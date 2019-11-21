|
Timothy, Michael
Michael Timothy, 24, of Killingworth passed away on November 14th, 2019. Born on May 19th, 1995 in New Haven, he was the son of William and Susan Timothy.
Michael attended Haddam-Killingworth High School and later went on to attend Lincoln Technical Institute in East Windsor to pursue welding. After graduating from Lincoln Tech, he had become part of the Iron Workers Local 15 Hartford.
Michael was an outgoing free spirit. He always knew how to make people laugh and always knew how to have a good time. He could instantly light up a room and make people feel loved. He was caring and had a huge heart. No matter what time of day, he was there to help out a friend in need. He was very hardworking and determined. He was passionate about living life to the fullest and did exactly that. He will be truly missed by many.
Brother of Brittany Timothy. Grandson of Donald Timothy and the late Lorraine Timothy and Angela Staruch. Also survived by his Aunt Edda Goff, Aunt and Uncle Lorraine and Steven Keyes, and Cousins Colleen and Brian Keyes. He is also survived by his many cousins and endless loving friends.
There will be a private celebration of life on Saturday, November 23rd.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 22, 2019