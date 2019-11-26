|
|
Tracey , Michael Jr.
Michael Tracey Jr., 25 of West Haven, beloved father of Skylar Grant entered into rest on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Michael was born in Milford on August 29, 1994; son of Michael Tracey Sr. and Lisa Dattilo Solkoske. Besides his parents he leaves his stepfather James Solkoske, stepmother Michelle Tracey, brother Ryan Solkoske, sister Mikayla Tracey and grandmother Victoria Dattilo. Michael is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael was a self taught artist, who expressed himself through his art, he loved to draw and work on tattoos. His daughter, Skylar was his inspiration. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Pompeii, 355 Foxon Rd., East Haven. Burial will be private.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 28, 2019