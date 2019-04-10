|
|
Manacchio, Michael V.
Michael V. Manacchio of West Haven died peacefully at his home on April 8, 2019. He was born in New Haven on January 24, 1952 to the late Ralph and Gloria Manacchio and had worked at the Hospital of St. Raphael for several years. Michael loved being on his couch playing video games and watching movies, especially his favorite movie "The Godfather." He also enjoyed drumming to his favorite music. Michael was the father of Candice (Gene) Bertolini and Michael A. (Victoria Thibeault) Manacchio. Brother of Dee Dee, Ralph, Carl, Wayne and the late Mark Manacchio. He adored his grandchildren Gianna and Milana Bertolini, Eli Messenger and Bryce Manacchio.
Funeral services for Michael are in care of the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Share a memory and sign Michael's guest book online at
www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019