McNulty, Michael V.
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Michael V. McNulty, age 51 our most beloved husband, father, son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home. He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important — the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife and best friend Felicia Landolfi McNulty who supported him in all his glory for almost 25 years and raising their two sons, Zachary and Matthew. He was predeceased by his mother Laurie Delecke. He is survived by his father, Donald McNulty SR of New Jersey, his sister (who quotes "I'm the favorite") Dawnmarie McNulty of New Jersey, Tammy McNulty of Fairfield and Brenda Eburg of Branford. Brothers Jamey Weare of Tokyo, Paul Staples of New Haven and Donald McNulty Jr. of West Haven. Mikes Canine BFF Spot, 17 nephews and 6 nieces. Mike graduated Platt Tech High School in 1986, soon after went off, making his father very proud to travel the world and serve our country in the US Navy for 3 years. He was very proud of his service to our country and loved the Navy. Mike was a proud American and did not run out to buy mass quantities of toilet paper. Michael had a 22 year career that he never called a job. He loved his friends at Sikorsky Aircraft Corps in Stratford, CT. This gentle (but won't take your shit), loving, caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be supremely missed by all who loved him. Mike had a lifelong love affair with Hotdogs, Meatloaf, Tacos, Watermelon, Malibu Bay Breezes, Seafood, Pineapple Upside Cake and Raisin Bran with Water. Yes folks, I said with water. He was fond of saying the phrases "it is what it is, I don't like lazy or dumb people, I don't give a shit and you can't fix stupid". Mike was a standup guy who told it like it is, without the care of others opinions. He didn't care what anyone did as long as they didn't do it near him. He loved to tell stories, keep people laughing, eat, did I say eat? Mike helped anyone he came in contact with that needed help. He was the best secret keeper anyone could have, everyone knew they could count on him to make it (whatever "it" was) happen. He listened without judgement, had a way to always make you feel better and always made sure you knew if he loved you. Mike loved martial arts, he achieved a black belt in Shotokan and advocated/assisted his sons with their trainings. Sports were a huge part of his heart. He loved going to all Yale Bowl games, loved the Mets, Tyson, 49ers, Norte Dam fighting Irish, body building, Fog Horn Leg Horn, tattoos and music. (But why Prince?) Anywhere Mike was, his spit cup was there too. He has a soft spot for little kids, they all loved him.
Michael will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. Post COVID 19, a memorial service will take place. Family will announce the date/time/details ASAP. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 15, 2020