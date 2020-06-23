Young, Michael V.Michael V. Young, 67, beloved husband of Donna Sacco Young of Orange passed away June 22, 2020 in Regal Care of West Haven. Mike was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on October 1, 1952 a son of the late Vernon and Ester Young. Besides his wife he leaves a sister, Cassie (John) Hamilton of Rochester, NY, a niece, Julia Hamilton, a nephew, James Hamilton and his brother-in-law, Robert (Cheryl) Sacco of Orange. Prior to his retirement Mike was an Indiana State Trooper from 1975-1977 and also worked for the former Norden Systems of Norwalk.Services and burial are private. Arrangements are in care of the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Mike's guest book online at