1/1
Michael W. Cozzolino
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COZZOLINO, MICHAEL W.
Michael W. Cozzolino, 71, of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lori Zirlen Cozzolino. Michael was born in New Haven on February 17, 1949 and was the son of the late Dr. Michael A. and Jane E. Norton Cozzolino. He had worked for the State of Connecticut at Whitening Forensic in Middletown for 25 years until his retirement. Michael was a sports enthusiast, playing golf, darts, bocce and hunting. Father of Rachel Celano and Stephanie Cozzolino (Mary Minar). Brother of Jane Romans (Tom), William Cozzolino, Frances Veiga (Tom), Pamela Averill (Robert), Deborah Wantec (Daniel), and Beth Anne Iannone (Mark). Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and his furry grand dog Oliver.
Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Michael Cozzolino's Life" from 5 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 11th at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved