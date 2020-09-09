COZZOLINO, MICHAEL W.
Michael W. Cozzolino, 71, of Wallingford, formerly of North Haven passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Lori Zirlen Cozzolino. Michael was born in New Haven on February 17, 1949 and was the son of the late Dr. Michael A. and Jane E. Norton Cozzolino. He had worked for the State of Connecticut at Whitening Forensic in Middletown for 25 years until his retirement. Michael was a sports enthusiast, playing golf, darts, bocce and hunting. Father of Rachel Celano and Stephanie Cozzolino (Mary Minar). Brother of Jane Romans (Tom), William Cozzolino, Frances Veiga (Tom), Pamela Averill (Robert), Deborah Wantec (Daniel), and Beth Anne Iannone (Mark). Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and his furry grand dog Oliver.
Family and friends are invited to a "Celebration of Michael Cozzolino's Life" from 5 to 8 pm Friday, Sept. 11th at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.www.northhavenfuneral.com