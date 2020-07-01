1/
Michael W. Stumpf
1950 - 2020
Stumpf, Michael W.
Michael W. Stumpf of Hamden, CT, born on December 23, 1950 in Nordhalben, Germany, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2020.
Michael's defining characteristic was kindness. He never hesitated to help a friend, neighbor or even a stranger in need. He always had "just the right tool" to complete any job, along with expert advice, a kind smile, a twinkle in his eye, an enthusiastic handshake or a bear hug – for the lucky ones. While he was always first to show up to lend a hand, he was truly happiest when home with his wife Christine. Together they puttered in the gardens, tended the apple orchard, or sat quietly in their Adirondack chairs, watching the wildlife roam across the property they had labored together to turn into a paradise. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves behind his wife, Christine Schon, his family in Germany, and many, many friends.
Due to the current situation with Covid-19 a celebration of his life must be postponed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to honor Michael's favorite cause, Locket's Meadow Farm Sanctuary www.locketsmeadow.org

Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 1, 2020.
