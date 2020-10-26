1/1
Michael Wing
Wing, Michael
Michael Wing, of Tuttle Ave. in Hamden, CT, known as Mike by all who knew him (and Winger by his closest West Coast friends), was born on September 29, 1950 in Bend, Oregon. Mike passed peacefully on the morning of Oct. 24, 2020 after battling Parkinson's Disease. Despite his failing physical health, Mike continued to do what he loved until the very end, spending time with friends, family and listening to music. Mike, along with his wife and best friend Nina (Spelke), raised a family of two children, Amy (Peter Jr.) Reynolds and Jennifer (Asher Wenig) Wing in their log cabin in Hamden, Connecticut. He was incredibly proud of his three grandchildren, Amalia Reynolds, Elle Reynolds, and the newest addition, Poppy Wenig. He was comparatively proud of his two loyal puppies, Gabby and Ellie. Mike was predeceased by his two younger loving sisters Patti (Craig) Stone and Tina Wing. Mike's favorite pastime was to host summer parties on the family's back deck where he could always be counted on for a laugh, absurd or topical story, cool shades, John Prine, and a perfectly cooled Bud Light. Mike also enjoyed the solitude of his cabin. On any given day, he could be found tucked away reading a book and scribbling illegible notes or citing new vocabulary in the margins. Spending quality time with friends and family was at Mike's core. He loved his annual family vacations to the shorelines of Newport and Maine, as well as his small escapes to Litchfield County Connecticut with Nina. Perhaps his greatest joy was reuniting his East Coast family with his sister Patti's family in the West Coast. The best times were had together in Nantucket, Sun River, Lake Tahoe, and many more. He truly cherished his family. Those who have met Mike, even for a moment, are quick to recognize his unique and wholly authentic personality. Underpinning Mike's humorous and gregarious nature, is an incredibly giving and empathetic spirit. Spending time with Mike was good for the soul. No matter what was bothering you, he had an uncanny ability to make you feel like everything was going to be ok. He will be sorely missed. Calling hours will Wednesday, Oct. 28,2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.siskbrothers.com Memorial Contributions to: The American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA), 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY or The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Coalition https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org/msa-donation



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
