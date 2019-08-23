|
Flaherty, Michael Wynne
Michael Wynne Flaherty, 65, formerly from Lebanon and East Haven, CT, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Castle Rock, CO. He was the husband of the late Georgianne (Clarke) Flaherty. Born in New Haven, CT on February 7, 1954, he was the son of the late Bernard and Jeanne (Fisher) Flaherty. Mike was a mason by trade, a fisherman by choice. A true friend, a great brother, a wonderful uncle and a loving grandfather.
Survivors: Gayle Deck and her husband, John Trumbull of New Tripoli, PA, Blaise Flaherty and his wife Renee of Parker, CO, Christopher Flaherty and his wife Lisa of Denver, CO, niece and goddaughter Elizabeth Deck of Somerville, MA, step-son Michael Lambert and his wife Susan, grandchildren Lauren and Hunter Lambert of Lebanon, CT.
Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Malesich and Shirey Funeral home at www.coloradocrematory.com
Mike and Georgianne will be interred in Saint Stephen Rural Cemetery in New Brunswick, Canada.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 25, 2019