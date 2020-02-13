|
Yerganian, Michael
Yerganian, Michael Sarkis, 22, formerly of Wallingford, CT died Feb. 8, 2020 at his home in Parkland, FL. He was the beloved son of John and Maria (Bimonte) Yerganian.
Michael was born Sept. 3, 1997 in New Haven, CT. He was a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame High School in West Haven, CT, attended Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT and was completing his degree in Business Entrepreneurship this semester at Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL. Known to his friends as "Yergz", he was an avid lacrosse player, and loved baseball, basketball and soccer which he played throughout his youth. In addition to sports, Michael had a passion for music and concerts and traveling abroad. He was an enthusiastic on-line gamer.
Michael is survived by his loving brother, Alex, his maternal grandparents, Sam and Lucy Bimonte, his aunts, Karen (David) Jones and Elaine (Jeff) Moler and cousins, Sam, Jill, Kimberly and Jeffrey, all of whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his godmother, Donna Cropley and his uncle, Stephan (Karynn) Yerganian. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul and Elisa Yerganian, paternal great-aunt, Louise Ajemian and his cousin and godfather, Christopher (Melba) Yerganian.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive in Coral Springs, FL where funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the at https://www.lung.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/ or Get a Life Pet Rescue in Plantation FL at https://www.getalifepetrescue.com/
For more information and to leave online condolences for the family, www.kraeercoralsprings.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 14, 2020