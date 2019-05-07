Rowe, Michele Ann

Entered into rest on May 6, 2019, Michele Ann Pace Rowe, 61, wife of Kenneth R. Rowe, Jr.; mother of Robert Michael (Amber) Rowe; daughter of Michael F. Pace and the late Mary Ann Sortito Pace; sister of Donna (John) Prete; daughter-in-law of Kenneth, Sr. and Wilma L. Rowe; sister-in-law of Melissa Rowe; aunt of John and Tiffany Prete and Christopher and Aaron Bizzell. Also survived by her beloved dog, Caesar Valentino. Michele was a loving, kind hearted person to all who knew her.

Family and friends may call on Thursday 4:00 to 7:00 at the W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St., Branford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's of the Visitation Church, 54 Grove Street, Clinton. Please meet at church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For directions and online memorial, see www.wsclancy.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 8 to May 9, 2019