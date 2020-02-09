|
Jennings, Michele F.
Michele F. Jennings, 56, of South Meriden and Clinton, loving wife of Timothy Jennings for 31 years, passed away peacefully, February 8, 2020 at Connecticut Hospice.
She was born in Meriden on December 7, 1963, a daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Gostyla) Petrucelli.
Michele graduated from Mark T. Sheehan High School and also attended Bay Path College.
She worked at Colony Savings Bank as secretary to the President, A Better Way Salka and Sons as a Book keeper, and Form-All plastics in charge of finance.
In addition to her husband, Timothy, she is survived by her brother, Michael Petrucelli of Wallingford; her sister, Marcy Deubel and her husband, Michael of Cheshire. Michele is survived by her very close and special nieces and nephew, Taylor and Jordyn Deubel, and Briana and Michael Petrucelli. And also by her nieces Melissa and Jessica Okolotkiewicz. Besides her parents, Michele was predeceased by her nephew Jeremy Jennings.
Michele was quite the adventurer; traveling to St. Kits, Paradise Island Bahamas, St. Lucia, Antigua, Turks and Caicos, Las Vegas, Italy, Amsterdam, then down the Rhine River, then to France, Germany, and Switzerland, Michele then traveled to Athens Greece in September on her 31st Anniversary, then on to Corfu Greece, Montenegro, Ljubljano Slovenia, Croatia, and Venice, Italy. But her favorite place was her beach house in Clinton, CT, her "happy place".
Michele's family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 N. Main St. Ext., Wallingford, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. when the funeral cortege will proceed to Holy Angels Church in South Meriden where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Gifts in her memory may be sent to the . For online condolences or directions visit www.wallinfordfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 10, 2020