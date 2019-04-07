New Haven Register Obituaries
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 MAIN ST
East Haven, CT 06512-2839
(203) 467-1708
Michele Passariello
Michele H. Passariello, 61, of New Haven, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice. She was born in New Haven on June 16, 1957. She worked for the Sargent Company for 20 years as an assembler until illness forced her to retire. She loved spending time with her family. Michele is survived by her mother Mary DeRosa Passariello of New Haven, her sister, Maureen Boughton of East Haven and two nephews, Lee (Angela) Boughton and Michael Boughton (Denise LaChat). She was predeceased by her father Michael T. Passariello and her brother Lawrence Passariello.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at St. Vincent dePaul Church, Taylor Ave., Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the mass at East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Please visit Michele's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 8, 2019
