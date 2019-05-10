New Haven Register Obituaries
Wallingford Funeral Home - Wallingford
809 North Main Street Ext.
Wallingford, CT 06492
203-269-7777
Michelina Wrobel
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
115 Pond Hill Road
Wallingford, CT
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Michelina A. "Mickie" Wrobel

Michelina A. "Mickie" Wrobel Obituary
Wrobel, Michelina A. "Mickie"
Michelina A. "Mickie" (Cacioppo) Wrobel, 72, of Wallingford, loving wife of 48 years to William S. Wrobel, passed away unexpectedly at home, Thursday, May 9, 2019 after a long illness. Mickie was born in New Haven, April 28, 1947, a daughter of the late Casper Cacioppo and Rafaella (Guidice) Cacioppo and had been a Wallingford resident for many years. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Resurrection in Wallingford. In addition to her husband Bill, she is survived by her daughter Kimberly Koons-Wrobel and her husband Dan of Long Beach, LI; her cherished grandson Danny; her sister Josephine Ford of North Haven; several nieces and nephews.
Her family will receive relatives and friends in The Wallingford Funeral Home, 809 North Main St. Ext., Monday, May 13, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., when the funeral cortege will proceed to the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road in Wallingford, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery in North Haven. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mickie may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, 659 Tower Avenue 1St Floor, Hartford, CT. 06112, or the ASPCA, 520 8th Ave, 7th floor, New York, New York, 10018.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 11, 2019
