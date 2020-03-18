New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:15 AM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
Committal
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
All Saints Mausoleum
Michelina Mazzucco


1927 - 2020
Michelina Mazzucco Obituary
Mazzucco, Michelina
Michelina DiPaola Mazzucco, 92, of North Haven, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 55 years to the late Michele Mazzucco. Michelina was born in Faicchio, Province of Benevento, Italy on April 10, 1927, was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Vincenza DeNigris DiPaola. Her and her late husband immigrated to the United States 1967. She is survived by her adoring son Pietro and daughter-in-law Adelina, her grandchildren Michael (Maria) Mazzucco, Joseph Mazzucco (Michele Ricciuti) and Michele (Nick) Fratta; as well as her four great-grandchildren Isabella and Michael Mazzucco, Vincent and Alyssa Fratta who she loved beyond words. Michelina was blessed to have not only helped raise her grandchildren but to have been a most special "Nonni" to her great-grandchildren as well. Her love for family ad her kindness towards children will forever be remembered. She lived a full and beautiful life surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by three sisters, Maria, Clorinda and Emilia DiPaola, all of Faicchio, Italy.
The visiting hours will be Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave at 11:15 a.m. A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the All Saints Mausoleum.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2020
