Michelle Jones Obituary
Jones, Michelle
Michelle Sherman Jones, 47, of New Haven passed away suddenly on May 26, 2019. She was the wife of James Jones. Born in New Haven January 14, 1972 she was the daughter of Frances Wambolt Sherman and the late Leo Sherman. Michelle worked for many years as a hairdresser. Besides her husband, she is survived by daughters, Darien and Cheyenne Sherman and Raven Jones; and her sister Debbie Godinez.
Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Saturday morning (Today) from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Interment will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 1, 2019
