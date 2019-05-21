Borelli, Michelle M.

Michelle Marie Borelli, daughter of Richard and Lisa Borelli of Wallingford, CT passed away at age 33 early Sunday morning on May 5, 2019 with her family by her side. Michelle was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend. Michelle was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, the most aggressive breast cancer in 2015 at only 30 years old. To put the entirety of her journey into words is impossible. To put our loss into words is even more impossible. Michelle pushed herself past the limits of pain to do the best for her daughter Sophia and make her childhood as memorable as possible. Michelle was the anchor of her family. She had a breathtaking smile that was contagious. To know her meant that you knew how strong her faith was and how humble she was. Michelle was selfless in a selfish world. She was the definition of grace. The world should know how special Michelle was and how she overcame things not many people could. Michelle was an anomaly, and throughout her journey she continued to shock all of the medical community that took care of her with her relentless courage. Michelle overcame countless and rare obstacles. It's nearly impossible to process and replay the way she suffered beyond understanding, and the darkness and agony she endured. However, her suffering was not in vein because the Lord used Michelle in more ways than one to inspire and change the perspectives of those closest to her as well as some she had never even met. Her light is illuminating and it will continue to shine. Michelle was [beloved]: adj- dearly loved. Synonyms - adored, precious, cherished, treasured, dearest. Michelle was the definition of a proverbs 31 woman: Proverbs 31:25 "She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come." In the end cancer did not win. Michelle's story is a testimony of faith, hope, and strength that will forever be remembered. All services are private and at the convenience of her family. Published in The New Haven Register on May 26, 2019