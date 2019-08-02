|
Ripani, Michelle N.
Michelle Nicole Ripani, 29, of Meriden, formerly of Northford, passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2019 at her home. Born in New Haven on March 23, 1990 and was the beloved daughter of Daniel R. Ripani, Sr. and Deborah Giammattei Ripani. Michelle earned a bachelor's degree from Southern Connecticut State University and made the dean's list five times. She loved to read, go hiking and was a very comical young lady bringing laughter to her family and friends. Beloved sister of Daniel R. Ripani, Jr., Melissa M. Ripani-Carrasquillo and her husband Marc Carrasquillo. Loving aunt of Nicholas, Ella and Ariel Ripani, Aidan, Penelope and Laila Carrasquillo. Also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins.
The visiting hours will be Monday, August 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning, August 6 at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Monica Church, Northford at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the americanaddictioncenters.org www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 4, 2019