Hidalgo, Miguel A

Miguel A. Hidalgo, 77, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband of Joan McFarlane Hidalgo. Miguel was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico on November 6, 1941 and was the son of the late Manuel and Carmen Quiles Hidalgo. He served his country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Miguel was a culinary expert and a master butcher. His career was spent sharing his skills and talent in different stores throughout New York, Florida and in Connecticut where he was the head manager at Liuzzi Cheese in North Haven for twenty years. Miguel's contributions there were invaluable, and he was loved and respected by both his co-workers and loyal customers. He was an avid boxing fan, enjoyed his trips to the casino and was proud to be an AA sponsor. Father of Michael (Cynthia) Guidone, Elaine Guidone, Joelle Hidalgo, Helen (Elvin) Villalongo, Alvaro Javier Hidalgo, Nina (José) Irizarry, Carlos (Emily) Hidalgo and Melissa Hidalgo. Stepfather of Mark (Roseann) Guidone and Gena (Peter) McGuire. Brother of María Colón, Manuel Hidalgo, Rafael (Marianne) Hidalgo, Héctor (Estrella) Hidalgo and the late Wilma Rodríguez. Also survived by 24 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.

The visiting hours will be Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven on Tuesday morning at 10:00 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service with full military honors immediately following in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 7, 2019