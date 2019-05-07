Nazario, Miguel A.

Miguel A. Nazario, 87, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise Schick Nazario. Miguel was one of 15 children and was born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico on December 24, 1931 and was the son of the late Francisco Jose Nazario and Rafaela Cardona Serrano Nazario. He served his country faithfully in the US Marine Corps in Korea during the Korean War. Miguel had worked for American Powder Metals for almost 30 years and later started the M & B Builders. He was a talented carpenter and handyman making many beautiful pieces of furniture. Father of Daniel and Robert Nazario, David (Angela) and James Nazario, Linda Fruin and the late Michael A. Nazario. Grandfather of Kelly, James, Jr., Daniel, Adriana, Christine, Chris, Brittany, Miranda, Joseph, Hannah and Niklas. Great-grandfather of Emmett.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Therese Church, 555 Middletown Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Published in The New Haven Register on May 7, 2019