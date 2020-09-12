Mildred Bolton

Bolton, Mildred
Mildred Edith Bolton of Wallingford, CT and formerly of Hamden, CT entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020. Mildred worked as a Bookkeeper for many years and ended her working years as a Manager of the Gift Department of Marshalls in Hamden, CT. She enjoyed handling the crystal and dishes. Mildred was also very crafty enjoying many hours of hard work knitting and crocheting.
Mildred was a member and secretary of Laurel Link #15 for many years. She was also affiliated with Mishkan Israel Synagogue in Hamden, CT.
Mildred is survived by two daughters: Marlene (Robert) Brownstein, Robin (Marc) Jomini both of Meriden, CT. A son, Robert (Debra) Bolton of South Carolina. There are three grandchildren; Karyn (Russell) Brents of New Zealand, Jason (Hannah Bately) Bolton of Maine and Sarah (Kevin) Francoeur of Arizona.
There are six great-grandchildren: Hannah Alison LaVoie of Glastonbury, CT and New Zealand, Mitchell Rogan Brents of New Zealand, Sebastian Goodman Brents of New Zealand, Nathaniel Stearns Bolton of Maine, Gavin Michael Francoeur and Hunter Jace Francoeur both of Arizona.
There are many nieces, two of which are very special: Michele Penny Weiss of West Haven, CT and Maria Roseann Papaluca of Orange, CT.
There are also several nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 80 Jewell St., New Haven on Monday afternoon Sept. 14 at 1:30 o'clock. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
Donations may be made to the Masonic Home and Hosp., Wallingford, CT 06492. A Private period of Mourning will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.