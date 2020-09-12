1/
Mildred Bolton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bolton, Mildred
Mildred Edith Bolton of Wallingford, CT and formerly of Hamden, CT entered into eternal rest on September 11, 2020. Mildred worked as a Bookkeeper for many years and ended her working years as a Manager of the Gift Department of Marshalls in Hamden, CT. She enjoyed handling the crystal and dishes. Mildred was also very crafty enjoying many hours of hard work knitting and crocheting.
Mildred was a member and secretary of Laurel Link #15 for many years. She was also affiliated with Mishkan Israel Synagogue in Hamden, CT.
Mildred is survived by two daughters: Marlene (Robert) Brownstein, Robin (Marc) Jomini both of Meriden, CT. A son, Robert (Debra) Bolton of South Carolina. There are three grandchildren; Karyn (Russell) Brents of New Zealand, Jason (Hannah Bately) Bolton of Maine and Sarah (Kevin) Francoeur of Arizona.
There are six great-grandchildren: Hannah Alison LaVoie of Glastonbury, CT and New Zealand, Mitchell Rogan Brents of New Zealand, Sebastian Goodman Brents of New Zealand, Nathaniel Stearns Bolton of Maine, Gavin Michael Francoeur and Hunter Jace Francoeur both of Arizona.
There are many nieces, two of which are very special: Michele Penny Weiss of West Haven, CT and Maria Roseann Papaluca of Orange, CT.
There are also several nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, 80 Jewell St., New Haven on Monday afternoon Sept. 14 at 1:30 o'clock. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Donations may be made to the Masonic Home and Hosp., Wallingford, CT 06492. A Private period of Mourning will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved