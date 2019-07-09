Chapman, Mildred

Mildred Carroll Chapman, 95, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was the widow of Richard Chapman. Mrs. Chapman was born to Joseph Aubrey and Mary Louise Carroll on July 26, 1923. She graduated from James Hillhouse High School in 1941. She was employed by Yale University in their clerical department for many years. Mrs. Chapman was an active communicant of St. Luke's Episcopal Church prior to her convalescence. Mildred leaves to cherish her memory her nephews Joseph Carroll, Jr. (Elnora) of Hamden, Dean Carroll of NY, Stuart Carroll of New Haven; nieces, Pamela Bivens of Hamden, and Leslie Brinkley (Michael) of NC. She was predeceased by her sisters Marjorie L. James and Iris C. Steadwell; and brothers, Aubrey L. Carroll, Louis A. Carroll, and Joseph J. Carroll, Sr.

A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven with visitation Thursday at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Hamden Plains Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Endowment Fund, 111 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Chapman family, please visit,

Published in The New Haven Register on July 10, 2019