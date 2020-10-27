1/1
Mildred L. Caplan
1928 - 2020
Caplan, Mildred L.
Mildred Lillian (St. Onge) Caplan, 91, of Wallingford, beloved wife of the late Edward T. Caplan, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Montowese Health and Rehabilitation Center in North Haven.
She was born in Meriden, CT, on December 24, 1928, a daughter of the late William and Lillian (Lussier) St. Onge. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from the Hospital of St. Raphael and was a member of the Alumnae there. Mildred was a founding member of Church of the Resurrection and was a member of the Ladies Guild at the parish. She volunteered for many years at the Wallingford Senior Center's Memory Lane program.
She is survived by her seven children, Edward Caplan Jr. and his wife Geraldine of Brewster, MA, William Caplan of North Granby, Thomas Caplan and his wife Dottie of Scituate, MA, Linda Fleck and her husband Jeffrey of Wallingford, James Caplan and his wife Roseann of Hamden, Susan Quagliaroli and her husband Joseph of Wallingford, and Robert Caplan and his wife Cheryl of Wallingford; her 11 grandchildren, Bethany Ciliberto, Benjamin Caplan, Ryan Caplan, Amanda Caplan, Drew Caplan, Rachel Vanderploeg, Michael Fleck, Daniel Fee, Bryan Caplan, Joseph Quagliaroli and Jenna Quagliaroli; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Cindy Caplan; and her sister, Jean Pikor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, directly at the Church of the Resurrection, 115 Pond Hill Road, Wallingford. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Wallingford. (COVID-19 Precautions will be followed at and masks required at the church and cemetery). For those unable to attend in person, they may safely watch the funeral via a livestream available on her online obituary page available www.wallingfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be made in her memory to the Sisters' Project, (www.thesistersproject.org) P.O. Box 1634, Wallingford, CT 06492.
www.wallingfordfh.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Memories & Condolences
October 27, 2020
We’re sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship. Our deepest condolences.
Carmo & Jorge Tavares
Friend
October 27, 2020
Such a sweet and beautiful lady. My condolences to all the Caplan family!
Patricia Ferraro-Murano
Family
